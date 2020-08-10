John E. Hanson or "Pops" to so many was a kind, loving, giving man with a temper to match.



He was born May 10, 1951 to the late Claude L Hanson and Rosalind (Kerr) Hanson at home in Damascus, Pa. He met the love of his life Evelyn H. Baker Eldred. They were married August 21, 1971.



They had three children- John D Hanson, Jenniene Nagel and Jody Hanson. Evelyn had 2 children from her previous marriage- David Eldred and Cheryl Davis, who he took in as his own.



He loved to ride motorcycles, hunt, watch sports, Nascar and the News. Crosswords (he made up his own "right" answers) became a favorite after he retired.



He worked at Linde Enterprises for 25+yrs as a foreman for the heavy equipment shop. He later retired from Pioneer Construction.



After retiring, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He loved to joke around and have fun. Our family reunions in Niagara Falls were always a hit with tons of kids and camping. He enjoyed 50/60s rock n roll and tried to sing along, sometimes forgot the words, but made up his own.



He was one of the founding members of Lucky 7 M.C. who raised countless dollars for the Wayne County Children's Christmas Bureau, Geisinger Motorcycle Miracle Tours and was a member of George Baer's Precision Drill Team. He met a lot of wonderful people through riding. He enjoyed every minute of it.



Sadly, our mother passed in 2011 and his health started to decline.

Three years ago, he went into renal failure. He has struggled with dialysis, countless other health issues that slowed him down. But his humor was still there. He took on everything like a champ. There was always a joke with everything emergency health issue he had.



Our home was always open for anyone in need whether it was temporary or permanent. Kenny, Kramer, Johnny B, Kristen, Julie, Scotty were among the many of kids that I considered brothers and sisters growing up. You could stop by at any time, day or night and have a chat over coffee with my parents.



If you needed a place to stay for the night, a little bit of cash to get through, my parents always gave without asking for anything in return. I am pretty sure we were nicknamed Hanson's Halfway House.

He is survived by: His children, David Eldred, Cheryl Davis, John D Hanson, Jenniene Nagel and her companion Patrick Stephens and Jody Hanson. Kimberly Hanson, Kristen Cook and Christopher C Nagel.



His grandchildren, Cassandra Heddy and husband William, Edward Seber Jr and his fiancé Andrea Nelson, Christopher A Nagel, Olivia-Jaide Hanson, Makena Hanson and Kianna Hanson. His great-grandchildren, Alexandra Heddy and Zachary Heddy. His sister, Linda Lawrence and husband Stanley, sister in law Madalyn Hanson, sister in law Deborah Hanson, brothers, Robert Hanson and his wife Patricia, Claude (Bud) Hanson Jr and his wife Merilyn.



Several nieces and nephews. A very special granddaughter who he became very close with in the past few years, Cynthia Eldred Reed and his treasured friends, Bonnie, Nancy and Melinda.



Predeceased by his brother Fred Hanson, sister Joanne and husband Raymond (Jim) Whitmore and son-in-law Gary Davis.



Due to the current health restriction, private funeral services will be held at the convenience of his family at Hessling Funeral Home,

Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store