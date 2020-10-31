John Frank Evichin, age 65, of Hawley died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Honesdale.
Mr. Evichin was born October 3, 1955 in Long Branch, NJ and was the son of the late Frank George and Helen (Alexander) Evichin. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a son, Sean Fisher and a sister, Jan Gsell and brother-in-law, Harry Phillips.
He grew up in Long Branch, NJ and was proud to have made Rowland, PA his forever home with his family. John served as a Seaman in the Navy during Vietnam era and was a firearms manufacturer for his company, Orion Guns. He enjoyed Westerns, Shooting, teaching and spending time with family and friends, especially his Wife MaryAnn.
He made a point to take care of anyone who needed help especially his family. He was well loved and respected by everyone he met. He is survived by his wife of 40 years: MaryAnn (Prusko) Evichin and two sons: Anthony J Evichin of Hawley and Brian R Evichin of Hawley, 5 grandchildren: Anthony (AJ) Evichin, Jr; Sean Fisher, Jr.; Brian Evichin, Jr; Dominick Evichin; Angelina Evichin; one sister: Kathy Philips of Hernando, Fl, bother-in-law, Jim Gsell of Clarence, NY, his grandchildren's mothers: Jackie Decatur of Hawley, Dominique "Doc" Favale of Lords Valley and Amy Jones of Neptune, NJ and his faithful companion, Kahlua.
He will be missed by many nieces, nephews and close family as well as many friends that he made over the years. TRUMP2020 A celebration of life will be held next year. Cremation will be at Lake Region Crematory in Lake Ariel. Memorials may be made in memory of John Gift of Life Donor Program,401 N. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123. https://www.donors1.org.
For additional information – www.TeetersFuneralChapel.com.
Arrangements by Teeters' Funeral Chapel, 505 Church St., Hawley, PA.