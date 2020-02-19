|
John Patrick Reilly, 68, of Waymart, died on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Wayne Memorial Hospital.
Born on June 6, 1951 in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late David and Ellen Thomas Reilly. For many years, John was a bookkeeper for several non-profit organizations before retiring.
Surviving is his companion of 25 years, Linda Gunderson of Hawley; his brothers Kevin Reilly and wife Mary of New Jersey and David Reilly and wife Elvy of Warminster, PA; his sister Cathy Calhoun and husband Bill of Staten Island, NY; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Karen Reilly.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held in New York at the convenience of his family. Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Feb. 19, 2020