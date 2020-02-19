Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hessling Funeral Home
428 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-1190
Resources
More Obituaries for John Reilly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Patrick Reilly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Patrick Reilly Obituary
John Patrick Reilly, 68, of Waymart, died on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Wayne Memorial Hospital.

Born on June 6, 1951 in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late David and Ellen Thomas Reilly. For many years, John was a bookkeeper for several non-profit organizations before retiring.

Surviving is his companion of 25 years, Linda Gunderson of Hawley; his brothers Kevin Reilly and wife Mary of New Jersey and David Reilly and wife Elvy of Warminster, PA; his sister Cathy Calhoun and husband Bill of Staten Island, NY; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Karen Reilly.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held in New York at the convenience of his family. Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hessling Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -