Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hessling Funeral Home
428 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-1190
Resources
More Obituaries for John Gallik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John S. Gallik Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John S. Gallik Sr. Obituary
John S. Gallik, Jr., 88, of Honesdale, died on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore. He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Elizabeth A. Gallik, on June 28, 2017.

Born at the family home in Canaan Township on December 24, 1930, he was the son of the late John S. Galllik, Sr., and Sophie Kresock Gallik. After serving in the US Army during the Korean Conflict, John was employed by S.J. Bailey and Sons until his retirement. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Also surviving are his daughters Ann Marie Medeiros of Union Dale, Patricia Walsh and husband William of Elkridge, MD, and Kelly Griffis and husband Robert of Beach Lake, his son Daniel J. Gallik and wife Lorraine of Honesdale; 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, sisters Sophie Benney, Cecilia Janezic, Rose Carson, Mary Davitt, Adele Mansfield, and several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his son-in-law Lawrence Medeiros, brothers Thomas and Frank, and sisters Veronica Dahlhaus, Marge Sanchez and Martha Finn.

Private memorial services will be held at the family's convenience. Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of John Gallik to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hessling Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -