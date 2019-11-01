|
|
John S. Gallik, Jr., 88, of Honesdale, died on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore. He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Elizabeth A. Gallik, on June 28, 2017.
Born at the family home in Canaan Township on December 24, 1930, he was the son of the late John S. Galllik, Sr., and Sophie Kresock Gallik. After serving in the US Army during the Korean Conflict, John was employed by S.J. Bailey and Sons until his retirement. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Also surviving are his daughters Ann Marie Medeiros of Union Dale, Patricia Walsh and husband William of Elkridge, MD, and Kelly Griffis and husband Robert of Beach Lake, his son Daniel J. Gallik and wife Lorraine of Honesdale; 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, sisters Sophie Benney, Cecilia Janezic, Rose Carson, Mary Davitt, Adele Mansfield, and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his son-in-law Lawrence Medeiros, brothers Thomas and Frank, and sisters Veronica Dahlhaus, Marge Sanchez and Martha Finn.
Private memorial services will be held at the family's convenience. Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of John Gallik to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Nov. 1, 2019