John S. Schariest, 82, of Honesdale, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Julia Ribaudo Extended Care Center after a lengthy illness with his family by his side. He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Bartley Schariest on April 12, 2006. The couple married on March 24, 1962.
Born on October 27, 1937 in Honesdale, he was the son of the late Jack and Liddie Miller Schariest. He served in the United States Air Force. He was self-employed in the plumbing and heating business.
John was an avid hunter and fisherman. He coached missy league softball for many years. He was involved in his children's sporting events that spanned decades. John liked to play poker, shoot pool and throw horseshoes. He enjoyed watching Pennsylvania Polka and The Lawrence Welk Show.
He is survived by his children, Karen Stott and husband Daniel, Julie Crum and husband Walter, Susan Singer and fiancé Wayne Gates, Laurie Knapp (Eric Utegg), John T. Schariest and Valerie L. Schariest (Walter Kleinhans); son-in-law Jeffrey Knapp; 13 grandchildren, Travis and Christopher Stott, Aaron Smiley, Walter Crum Jr., Teri Schaeffer, James, Justin, and Jacob Singer, Zachary, Brandon and Karley Knapp, Grace Schariest, and Kateleigh Kleinhans. Also surviving are 9 great grandchildren, Devon and Tyler Stott, Aiden Dugan, Trisha and Travis Jr. Schaeffer, Aliana Beth Singer, Ryan and Lucy Knapp and Chase Braghelli.
He was preceded in death by his infant son Kevin Andrew; sister Elma Posdon and brother Albert Schariest.
A Blessing service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 14th at Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale at 10 am. Interment will follow in Indian Orchard Cemetery. Friends may visit on Monday, 4 to 7.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jan. 10, 2020