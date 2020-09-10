Johnathan G. Mills, 27, of Waymart passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, September 6, 2020, of natural causes.



Born September 3, 1993 in Scranton, he was the son of Cindy Mills of Waymart and William Leader and his wife Janet of Scranton.



Johnny attended Western Wayne School District. He loved working on cars and keeping busy with all types of automotive repair. Johnny also enjoyed fishing and 4-wheelers, and being outdoors. He was a loving son, brother, grandson, uncle, and friend. Johnny will be forever missed and never forgotten.



In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sisters, Jessica Smith and her husband Joseph, and Tracy Howell, all of Waymart; a brother, David Mills and his wife Justine of Waymart; and a sister, Samantha Jones of Scranton; maternal grandparents, John and Kathy Mills of Hawley; and three nieces and two nephews: Taylor, Joey, and Halle, and Abel and Addyson.



He was preceded in death by his step-father, Harry D. Sinawa, Sr. in 2004.



Graveside Memorial services will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM in The Waymart Cemetery at Canaan Corners, Owego Turnpike, Waymart. All attending are asked to go directly to the cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Johnny's memory to the charity of the donors' choice.



Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward R. Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA 18472.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store