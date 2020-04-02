Home

Joseph E. Fischer

Joseph E. Fischer Obituary
Joseph E. Fischer, 57 of Ponte Vedra Beach Fl, passed away on March 23, 2020.  
The son of Judy and the late Joseph F. Fischer, Joey was born in Perth Amboy, NJ and grew up in Lake Ariel, Pa.

Surviving are: daughter Grace, former wife and best friend Donna, sister Sherry, nephew Chad, nieces, cousins and his cat Cutie.

Joey and Grace loved spending time together whether traveling to concerts or just hanging out.  His jokes were constant and knowledge of music endless.  He enjoyed cooking, relaxing on the beach and detailing his beloved Mustang.

Joey will dearly be missed and forever in our hearts.

A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Apr. 2, 2020
