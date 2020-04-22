Home

Joseph J. Aloe


1938 - 2020
Joseph J. Aloe Obituary
Joseph J. Aloe, 81, died Friday, April 17, 2020 at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Medical Center in New York City. Born in Carbondale, Pennsylvania he lived in New York City for over 50 years.

He worked for the Gerard Bollei Salon in New York City as a hair stylist for many years before retiring 6 years ago. He was a parishioner of Saint Francis of Xavier Church, New York, N.Y. Joseph was the adored son of the late Carolina ( nee Talerico ) and Michael Aloe; the dear brother of Joyce Rega , Jane Puma , and the late Annie , May , Pete, Mike, Lucy and Dee ; and the cherished uncle of 11 nieces and nephews and 16 great-nieces and nephews.. Private Funeral Services were handled by the Parow Funeral Home 185 Ridge Rd., North Arlington.

The family would appreciate donations in his memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Apr. 22, 2020
