Joseph R. Dolph, 63, of Forest City passed away peacefully on February 4th 2020 at Allied Services Hospice Center in Scranton after an illness.
Born on November 7th 1956 in Waymart, he was the son of the late William Elmer and Katherine (Pitus) Dolph.
Joe was a loving father and friend to many. He loved and adored his dogs and cats and couldn't stand to be away from them. He will truly be missed by many.
He is survived by his daughters Jennifer Veina and husband Jason of Carbondale, Leslie Stefalo and husband Chris of Jermyn, Hayley Baseski of Wyoming, Nadine Peterson and husband Leif of Forest City, and Katlyn Dolph of Forest City, and a son JT Dolph of Carbondale. Joe is also survived by his grandchildren Morgan, Matthew, Logan, Thomas, Travis, Corey, Nicholas, and Nadalie; and great grandchildren Grayson, and Alexander, as well as several other family members.
Joe was preceded in death by his brothers John, Clarence, William, and Edward.
There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
Published in Tri-County Independent on Feb. 5, 2020