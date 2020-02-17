Home

Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc.
269 Belmont Street
Waymart, PA 18472
(570) 488-6100
Joseph R. Sinawa

Joseph R. Sinawa Obituary
Joseph R. Sinawa, 46, of Jermyn, formerly of Waymart passed away on Friday morning, February 14, 2020 at Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore, after an illness.

Born February 19, 1973 in Honesdale, he was the son of Claire (Fotusky) Padwa of Pleasant Mount and the late Harry D. Sinawa.

Joe graduated from Honesdale High School. He enjoyed old country music, Elvis, John Wayne and hunting movies. Joe's favorite memories always involved hunting and fishing.

He was very proud of earning his certification for plumbing. His two favorite days of the year were the opening days of trout fishing and deer season; Joe loved the great outdoors. The highlights of his life were his dogs, especially Putzy. Most especially, he loved his granddaughter.

Joe is also survived by a daughter, Brittany Loscig and a granddaughter, Racheal Crown of Shehawken; his mother's companion Carol Padwa of Pleasant Mount; 7 siblings: Harry Sinawa of Waymart, Louella Repsher and her husband Gary of Hawley, Robert Sinawa and his wife Caroline of Lake Ariel, Jennifer Sinawa and her husband Mike Burne of Scranton, Carl Sinawa and his wife Christine of Hawley, Stacey Lodini and her husband Daniel of Hawley, and Chad Sinawa and his wife Laurie of Lake Ariel.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Calvary United Methodist Church 151 Belmont St. Waymart, PA 18472 with Rev. Lloyd Canfield officiating.

Friends may visit at the church on Monday from 10-11 AM.

Interment will be Monday in The Waymart Cemetery at Canaan Corners.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Joe's memory to Hospice of the Sacred Heart Memorial Fund, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 or the Wayne County 4-H Program, c/o Penn State Cooperative Extension, 925 Court Street, Honesdale, PA 18431.

Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward R. Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont St. Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Feb. 17, 2020
