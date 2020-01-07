|
Joshua Lee Litzenbauer, 26, of Scranton died unexpectedly in a car accident early Sunday morning. He spent most of his life in northeast PA surrounded by his loving family. Joshua possessed an incredible gift for making people smile & laugh and also had a big heart that would always help others in need.
Joshua's hobbies included shooting pool at Big Daddy's Lounge but his greatest passion became auto mechanics due to the influence of his best friend and uncle, Dennis Smith. You could always find him with a wrench in his hand and grease on his face doing what he loved.
Dennis' mentoring & support over the last 10 years enabled Joshua to open his own shop where he was doing well.
Joshua is survived by his mother & stepfather, Lisa & Michael Williams Sr. of Troy, OH, his brother & sister, Ashley Kelch & Michael Williams Jr., also of Troy, OH, his grandparents, Leona Dean of Middleburg, PA & John & Betsy Litzenbauer of Honesdale, PA, and also by his aunts and uncles, Sheila "Auntie She" Litzenbauer & Dennis Smith of Lake Ariel, PA, Sheri & Jim Wells of Middleburg, PA, & Crystal & Charlie Kovacs of Pennsburg, PA.
Cousins Brandon, Brienne, Elizabeth, Dennis & Christian also mourn his loss as well as his extended family including Dawn & Diego Allen & Elisa Smith.
Friends may call Thursday from 4-7pm in the Vanston and James Funeral Home 1401 Ash St. Scranton.
Interment, private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made directly to the family.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jan. 7, 2020