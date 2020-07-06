1/1
Joyce A. Nonnenmacher
Joyce A. Nonnenmacher, 86, of Honesdale, died on July 5, 2020, at Julia Ribaudo Extended Care Center, Lake Ariel. She was preceded in death on September 19, 2019, by her husband of 64 years, Bernard Nonnenmacher. The couple married on June 25, 1955.

Born on November 29, 1933, in Honesdale, she was the daughter of Frank and Evelyn (Rynearson) Varcoe. A 1952 graduate of Honesdale High School, she worked for The Wayne Independent before staying home to raise her family. She was a member of St. John's/St. Mary's Altar and Rosary Society for many years.

Joyce is survived by her children Joseph Nonnenmacher, Robert Nonnenmacher, Thomas Nonnenmacher and Janice Klinkiewicz, Susan Baker and husband Lee, Barbara Young, Martin Nonnenmacher and Judy Patten, and Gary Nonnenmacher. She is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Frisbie, and a brother, Frank Varcoe, Jr.

Friends may visit Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale, on Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. All guests are asked to wear masks. Private funeral services will be held on Thursday, with interment to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Honesdale.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Published in Tri-County Independent on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
