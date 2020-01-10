|
Joyce Ann Marshall, age 85, of Summerfield, Florida, a former 30 year resident of Honesdale, Pennsylvania, passed away on December 30, 2019. Joyce's beauty was only surpassed by her witty personality.
She was born in 1934 to her parents, Ray and Dot Wilkerson, and had fond memories as a child with her beloved Uncle Ruford growing up in Paducah, Kentucky. During the ten years after high school Joyce welcomed a daughter Jamie and a son James. Joyce eventually moved to Owensboro and proceeded to receive her teaching degree in education from Kentucky Wesleyan in 1965 and taught English at Owensboro Senior High School.
She became Mrs. Ken Marshall in 1969. They moved from Kentucky to Long Island, and later to Honesdale, Pennsylvania, where Joyce taught English at Lake Wallenpaupack High School for 28 years.
Joyce is survived by her daughter Jamie and husband Buddy Lemon, who live in Del Webb, her son, Jim Elkins, and her grandchildren, Andrew and Katie Elkins all from Atlanta, Georgia.
It was a two way devotion between Joyce and her children. In 1999 after one year of retirement, Joyce and Ken moved to Del Webb in Summerfield, Florida where they started their lives all over again together. Joyce ventured into many clubs of which tennis and bridge became her favorites, but Joyce's first love was dance. Ken and Joyce started dancing in 1978 during the Disco craze.
In the mid 80's, when disco disappeared they switched to ballroom and began performing "Showcase Dances" songs from Broadway and the movies. Ken and Joyce enjoyed competing in amateur dance competitions.
Her performance on the dance floor was highlighted by her showmanship, talent, beauty, and elaborate dresses. Joyce's most memorable performance was when she danced to "Cheek to Cheek" with a dress similar to Ginger Rogers.
She was a show stopper.
Joyce's numerous friends enjoyed her free spirit and her keen ability to speak her mind. She had a zest for life and a passion for animals. For the last three years, Joyce fought with ovarian cancer. She would like to recognize the Florida Cancer Center in Ocala for their care and tenderness.
A Celebration of Joyce's Life will be held at 2:30 PM, Sunday, January 26, 2020, in the Horizon Center at Spruce Creek Country Club (Del Webb), Florida.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to the Marion County Animal Center - 5701 SE 66 Street, Ocala, FL, 34480. She will be missed.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jan. 10, 2020