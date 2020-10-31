Judith "Judy" LaPenta, 70, died Wednesday afternoon at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.
Born May 7, 1950 in Edison, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Anna Lewis Leffler. Judy was the former bookkeeper for Jerry's Sports Center and she was a member of Ascension Parish. She was president of the Phoenix Club in Union Dale. Some of Judy's hobbies included bowling, crocheting, and sewing. She was an animal lover, especially of her dogs and cats.
She is survived by three children, Michelle LaPenta and companion Mike Novak, Forest City; Geoff LaPenta and fiancee Christina Delmonico, Clemmons, NC; and Dan LaPenta and wife Hannah, Allentown; brothers Raymond Leffler and wife Ginny, NJ; Alan Leffler, FL; and Gary Leffler and wife Carole, NJ; four grandchildren Joseph Woody, Alexis Mangelinkx, Aidan LaPenta and Sophia LaPenta; two great grandchildren Laila and Oliver Woody; several nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be Saturday from 1 to 3 pm at the Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main Street, Forest City with a blessing service in the funeral home at 3pm. Interment private.
Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
Memorial Contributions can be made in Judy's name to Hospice of the Sacred Heart or the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. Condolences: www.lesjackfuneralhome.com.