Julia A. Dexheimer, 74, of Lake Ariel, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Regional Hospital of Scranton with her family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde L. Dexheimer Sr. on July 5, 2010. The couple married on June 30, 1962.
Born on February 16, 1945 in Waymart, she was the daughter of the late Cecil and Julia Kennedy.
A loving mother and housewife, Julia worked for a short period of time at Hussco Shoe Factory in Honesdale before raising her family. To Julia, her family was everything. She devoted her life to raising her children and found pure joy in spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always selfless, kind, and willing
to help others.
Julia was a faithful member of St. Thomas More Church in Lake Ariel.
She is survived by her children, Clyde Dexheimer Jr. and wife Susan of Lake Ariel, Victoria Jaggars and husband Andrew of Cherry Ridge, Billy Dexheimer and wife Jacquelyn of Lake Ariel, Daina Seale and husband Eric of Maryland and Angela Dexheimer of Scranton; her sisters Anna Homets of Forest City and Mary Frankovsky of Carbondale; brothers Paul Kennedy and wife Patricia, Bernard Kennedy and wife Lois, Dan Kennedy and Gloria all of Honesdale and Cecil Kennedy and Beth of Lake Ariel.
In addition, Julia is the grandmother to Candace, Joshua, Matthew, Curtis, Tiffany, John, Mason and Mila. Also her great grandchildren, Ali, Lucas and Aria; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brothers Frank and John Homets and James Kennedy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 16th at St. Thomas More Church in Lake Ariel at 10 am. Interment will follow in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Friends may visit Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale on Wednesday, 4 to 7.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Dr. Harry Propst Family Fund, c/o Wayne Memorial Health Foundation, 601 Park St. Honesdale, PA 18431.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jan. 14, 2020