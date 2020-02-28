|
June Barbara Anderson (nee Eisner) died on Tuesday, February 18, at Ellen Memorial Health Care Center, in Honesdale, PA. It was four days before her 91st birthday.
A native Upper West Sider, she attended public elementary school, followed by the famously liberal Walden School, going on to Hollins College and finishing up at Columbia General Studies, studying fine art.
After inheriting some money, she traveled in Europe, particularly in France, where she made great friends, French and bohemian expats alike.
Returning to the States, not wanting to paint alone at home with oil paints and toxic turpentine, she channeled her artistic skill into the fashion industry as a textile pattern designer.
She started out working for mentors Jose Martin and Eric Sorter, the latter of Soptra Fabrics.
She loved the job and was very good at it, moving effortlessly from company to company for better opportunities. She was talented, so she was a sought-after designer.
She would go on to work for many different companies over the years, including Texfi, Hampton and DeMarco, among others. At one point, she created her own label, Fleurs.
She won at least two Tommy Awards, the New York City Garment Center's awards.
In the 1960s and '70s, she would travel to Paris at least once a year to "knock off" the patterns in the department store windows for the American market. Her patterns appeared on fabrics for garments for Victoria's Secret, Sears and many others.
June loved her work, which combined her creative ability with business hustle and bustle. She enjoyed the many colorful characters in the Garment District - and she was one of them, too. Her co-workers nicknamed the feisty and determined redhead the "Red Snapper" and "The Missile."
If she could have, she would have worked forever. She reluctantly retired, though, at age 78 after a knee replacement, moving to
Rutland, Vermont, with her husband, Bill.
With her glamorous mane of red hair and her artistic nature, June was a free spirit who never thought she would marry. But she wound up wedding a Midwestern transplant, William Anderson, who came to New York from Nebraska to attend New York University Law School.
They met at a party at her apartment near the United Nations. She fell for him, she said, because she could talk to him and he listened to her.
It was an intermarriage - between June, who was Jewish, and Bill, who was Lutheran - which wasn't that common in those days. However, June was not a religious person, but an artist in spirit and a citizen of
She and Bill shared a passion for life and a good sense of humor, as well as an interest in current events and a love of classic movies. An attractive and interesting couple, in their younger years, they were very social.
Family summer vacations on Shelter Island were always a highlight - with tennis, beach days and taking the family's rambunctious Dalmatian, Sparky, for long, bounding runs in the dunes.
June and Bill loved their children, Lincoln and Odile - who they raised at 277 West End Ave. on the Upper West Side - and they loved their granddaughter, Ashley, and son-in-law, Ron. And they encouraged their children's careers.
Bill died in May in Honesdale at age 88.
June's grandfather on her mother's side, Simon Berger, immigrated from Lithuania. Arriving in New York City, as the story goes, he either "bought a railroad ticket for the end of the line" or spent all the money he had on a train ticket, and wound up in St. Mary's, Pennsylvania. It was a small Catholic town.
He opened a department store there, and with his wife, Libby, raised two daughters, Beryl and Anita, June's mother.June's father, Jess Eisner, was a uniform manufacturer who her mother divorced before June was born, and who June would go on to meet only a few times in her life.
When June was 12, her mother remarried, to Julius Kroll, a diamond merchant who, everyone said, "looked like Clark Gable." They had a son, Steven, who June practically helped raise.
Meanwhile, as she would recount, Henry Kissinger's mom was catering all the Upper West Side kids' parties with cookies, while adoringly waxing on about, "my Henry." June was a great, colorful storyteller and conversationalist with a lot of flair.
She grew up in a close-knit Jewish family. Her first cousin Jay was like a brother to her. As a child, she treasured wonderful summer vacations in Connecticut with her extended family, with joyful memories of riding in car rumble seats with sporty relatives.
June's first love was dance. But her domineering stepfather felt being a dancer was unladylike, and promptly bought her an easel. And so, she became a painter.
It was also her stepfather who insisted she attend Hollins, a conservative Southern women's college, where June was one of only a few Jewish students. She got a laugh out of recounting how the girls in her dorm put a white cross of toilet paper on her door - and then lit it on fire! But all the women eventually became her friends, she said.
She greatly admired her uncle, Dr. Alvan Barach, known as "the father of oxygen therapy," who perfected the oxygen tent and pioneered portable respiratory systems, including the oxygen tank and oxygen cane. She was proud that Barach was on the faculty at Columbia University at a time when it was difficult for Jews to get into medical and Ivy League schools.
From her youth, travels, work and time in New York, June had many good friends, including Sylvia Verdi, Flo Kennedy, Bruce Church, Maya Hamburger, Mary Miyaguchi, Robina and Janet Maixner, Howard and Nina Lee, Arthur and Anita Kahn, Odile and Jacques Lesourne, Emile and Yvette Rampelberg, John and Betty Mosedale, Janet Peters, Paulette and Melvin Bazerman, Helen and Max Jacobs and Luiz Coelho, among others.
In her later years, June became outwardly much more political. In truth, she had always been a liberal and a supporter of civil rights ever since her schoolgirl days at Walden. Her Walden class traveled down to the South to put on plays about civil rights and integration.
June absolutely loved Obama, hated McCain. She wanted Hillary Clinton to win vs. Trump. "It's not easy for a woman to do what she's doing," she said. As a pioneering working woman, she was behind Hillary. She despised Trump and thought he was disgusting.
She was a true original. Beautiful, talented, creative, funny, sharp, savvy, accepting, nonjudgmental, independent, determined, and a very positive and upbeat person who always saw the glass as full (not half-full).
She said she never wanted to get old, but once she did, she said she wanted to keep living...because she was enjoying it.
She lived a full life.
She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her son, Lincoln Anderson, a newspaper editor in New York City; and daughter, Odile Anderson Oddo (Ron Oddo), a nurse anesthetist, and granddaughter, Ashley, of Honesdale, PA; cousins Nina Kaufman and Laurance Kaufman, both of New York City, and John Kaufman, of San Francisco; and Bill's nephew, Bradley Anderson, and his mother, Jeanne Hotchkiss, of Seattle.
She was predeceased by her half-brother, Steven Kroll, a children's book writer in New York.
Burial was at Indian Orchard Cemetery, near Honesdale, on Sat., Feb. 22, June's birthday.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Feb. 28, 2020