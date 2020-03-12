|
|
June Louise Rickard Ambrose was born in Wayne County, Waymart, Pennsylvania on June 20, 1934 to Freida Salber and William Rickard. She went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the age of 85.
A 1952 graduate of Waymart High School, she was captain of the cheerleading squad, vice president of her class and was in the girls' choir.
She married her high school sweetheart, John (Jack) Ambrose on November 26, 1955 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Honesdale, Pennsylvania.
June worked in New York City for IBM for several years, as a bookkeeper for Mobil Exxon for 14 years, and also worked on a dairy farm for 10 years helping the family business and also worked in the family real estate business since 1962.
She was a lifelong member of Lutheran churches and loved animals and gardening.
She was preceded by her husband, Jack Ambrose and is survived by two children, Jay Ambrose and wife, Diane and Jacqueline Ambrose-Watson; her granddaughter Megan Watson; her brother William Rickard and wife, Jean; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10 AM.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Mar. 12, 2020