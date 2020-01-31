|
|
Karin Marie Walshaw, 44, of Lake Ariel, died Wednesday evening following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born July 30, 1975 in Laconia, NH, she is the daughter of Harold Walshaw of Lake Ariel and the late Anita Davis Walshaw. She was graduate of Western Wayne High School Class of 1992. After graduation, Karin worked at Coven Haven Resort. Prior to her illness, she was employed by St. Mary's Villa where she was a Nurses Aid.
Also surviving are her son Dustin Chapman and his companion Victoria Lanza of Lake Ariel; grandchildren Arabella and Bailee Chapman; sisters Lisa Santiago of Haverhill, MA and Debbie VanLoon of Rumney, NH ; brothers David Moody of Fuquay - Varina, NC, and Michael Walshaw of Lake Ariel; her companion Jason Kyzer of Lake Ariel; many nieces and nephews.
Cremation took place at Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.
The family encourages memorial contributions to be made in Karin's name to the National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation, 2843 E. Grand River Ave Ste 230, East Lansing, MI 48823.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jan. 31, 2020