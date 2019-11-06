Home

Katherine L. Coons

Katherine L. Coons Obituary
Katherine L. Coons, 69, of White Mills, died Sunday at Creekside Healthcare Center, Carbondale, after a lengthy illness.

Born November 26, 1949 in White Mills, she was the daughter of the late John and Elsie Eppley Utegg.

Kathy was a graduate of Wallenpaupack High School and had been employed in the food service department at Woodloch Resort in Hawley for many years. She was a talented baker whose specialty was baking and decorating cakes. Kathy was tremendously kind, generous and thoughtful and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by two brothers: Harry Utegg of Hawley and Harold Utegg of Narrowsburg, NY; her longtime companion: Michael Kowalczyk; several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by five brothers: Richard, William, Robert, John and David Utegg.

A private graveside service was held at the convenience of the family at the Indian Orchard Cemetery, Honesdale.

Arrangements were entrusted to Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Carbondale.

To share condolences and photos with Kathy's family visit her book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Nov. 6, 2019
