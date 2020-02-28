|
|
Kathryn Elizabeth Corcoran, 80, of Honesdale, died on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis F. Corcoran on May 16, 2016.
The couple married on July 20, 1957.
Born on March 3, 1939 in Lake Ariel, she was the daughter of the late Lester C. and Mary Reilly Perry. Kathryn began working at Katz Underwear Factory where she was a seamstress before becoming a nurses aid at Wayne Memorial Hospital. She retired in 2004.
In her younger years, Kathryn enjoyed playing in a bowling league. She also enjoyed crocheting and was an avid New York Yankees fan.
She was a faithful member of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Honesdale and participated in its Eucharistic Adoration Chapel.
Surviving are her sons Michael and partner Phyllis Swan, James and wife June, Thomas and Timothy and partner Michele Avery all of Honesdale; her daughter Kristina Rinde and husband Matthew of State College; 10 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister Jeanette Brussell and brother Robert Perry.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 3rd at St. Mary Magdalen Church, Honesdale at 10 am. Friends may visit Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale on Monday, 4 to 7.
As per her request, cremation will follow with interment in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. John the Evangelist Parish, 414 Church St. Honesdale, PA 18431 or , www.stjude.org.
