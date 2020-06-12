Kay Frances (Shaffer) Hiller, 78, Ocala, Florida was called home to the Lord on June 4th, 2020 at Legacy House Hospice in Ocala, Florida.



She was born July 12, 1941 to the late Raymond V. and Helen (Jackson) Shaffer in South Canaan and raised on a farm in Cold Springs. She graduated from Honesdale High School in 1959 and attended the Wayne Commercial School. She candled eggs at GLF in Honesdale as one her first jobs. While at choir practice in the home of Whit and Elsa Tamblyn she met Jerry, the love of her life, while he worked there as a hired man.



They married in 1960 and started their family while they resided on the second floor of the farmhouse. Kay kept busy raising children, working on the farm, making Maple Syrup and sugar candy, selling Royal products, writing a column for The Wayne Independent, boarding hunters during deer season, and driving her station wagon to transport children to summer school for Wayne Highlands School District.



After the birth of the fourth child she was hired by Maternal & Family Health Services of NEPA to start a family planning program in Wayne County while working from a home-office at small metal desk at the bottom of the stairs. With her knack of talking to people she quickly outgrew her small desk and opened an office in the state health center on Erie St. As her client list expanded her office made several moves during her employment.



After thirty years of dedicated service, she and her amazing Honesdale office team had increased their client list to over eighteen hundred active patients. She was a supportive parent when her children were in 4-H, Girl Scouts, and church youth groups and was also involved with White Mills United Methodist Church and White Mills Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.



Kay enjoyed her family, BINGO at White Mills Fire Hall, baking cookies and cinnamon rolls, playing board games, watching TV game shows, spending time with her Red Hat sisterhood on many adventures, and talking on the phone.



She is survived by sons, Gerald F. Hiller Jr. and wife Ok Cha, Daegu, Korea; Jeffrey Hiller and wife Susan, Honesdale, PA; Naison Hiller and wife Patty, Ocala, FL; and daughter Wendi Hiller and wife Colleen, Uxbridge, MA. Grandchildren; Jerri Lynn Hiller, Gina Hiller-James, Kyle Hiller, Kristofer Hiller, Courtney Lee Hiller, Dylan Ross, Ashley Hiller, Mckayla Hiller. Great grandchildren; Logan Hiller, Ella Hiller, Aleksandra Hiller, Charlotte Betty Uriel, Aubrey Ross, Keilani James, Ruby Ross, and Bentley Ronan Gerald Hiller. Six sisters-in-law, Joan Karnick and husband Peter, Jean Stephenson and husband Douglas, Elfriede Hiller, Helen Griebel, Rose Hicks and husband Ed, Barbara Brickler and husband Tom, one brother-in-law Robert Hiller and wife Joanne, nieces, and nephews.



She was predeceased by half-brother Raymond Stephens, Mother-in-law Louise Hiller, Father-in-law Willis Hiller, brothers-in-law Roland Hiller, Kenneth Griebel, Willis, Burton, and Tom Hiller, grandson Gerald F. Hiller III, Sisters-in-law Betty (McMillen) Hiller and Betty (Dunlap) Hiller.



As per her request a combined memorial service for her and Jerry will be held at the Indian Orchard Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements made by Baldwin Brothers, Ocala, Florida and local arrangements will be handled by Bryant Funeral Home.



Memorial donations may be made to White Mills Fire Department or White Mills United Methodist Church.



Special thanks to Hospice of Marion County and their loving team at Legacy House, and Naison and Patty Hiller for their dedicated care of her in their home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store