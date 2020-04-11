|
Kenneth William Sproson, age 90, died peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Millcroft Skilled Nursing Facility in Newark, Delaware. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Jean, who died in 1998.
Born in 1929 in Wolverhampton, England, Ken attended Wolverhampton Grammar School and Wolverhampton College of Art. He served as a radar specialist instructor in the Royal Air Force and completed his education at the Royal College of Art in London. He married his childhood sweetheart, Jean, also from Wolverhampton, and was a designer for Wedgwood.
Ken and Jean immigrated to the United States in 1956, and in 1968 became U. S. citizens and moved to Hawley, Pennsylvania. Prior to retirement, Ken was self-employed at Sproson Designs, Inc., a company that Ken founded, that printed custom ceramic and glass decals. After retirement, Ken spent part of his time living with his children and in 2017, he moved to Wilmington, Delaware to live with his daughter and son-in-law.
Ken was a "Renaissance man" with the charm of an English gentleman. He was fiercely independent, enjoyed travelling and had many interests and hobbies. In addition to ceramics, art, and design, his interests included track and field, judo, aerobatic flying, photography, astronomy, and geology. He was generous and enjoyed giving his time and talent to serve others.
Ken is survived by his daughter: Wendy (Daniel) Frydrych of Wilmington, DE, his son: Derek (Letitia) Sproson of Queenstown, MD, and four granddaughters: Sarah Frydrych, Emily (Samuel) Hocking, Shannon Sproson, and Jacqueline Sproson.
Ken's family would like to thank everyone at Millcroft for their patient and compassionate care during his final six months.
Services will be private.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Apr. 11, 2020