Kevin R. Weist, 43, of Creamton passed away suddenly on Saturday afternoon, April 11, 2020 from injuries sustained in an accident on the family farm. He is survived by his loving wife, the former Jennifer L. Eroh. They were married on August 21, 2004.
Born March 29, 1977 in Honesdale, he was the son of Andrew and Donna (Miller) Weist of Honesdale.
Kevin graduated from Honesdale High School, Class of 1995. He was a farmer, and for many years operated Creamton Dairy. He loved his family more than anything. Kevin made many amazing memories for his children; especially helping them with their 4-H livestock projects, and making Fair Week a truly special experience. Kevin will always be remembered with love; he had the biggest heart.
He is also survived by his beloved children who were the lights of his life: Mackenzie, Wyatt, Elijah, and Paige, all at home; brothers and sisters: Andrew Weist, Brian Weist, Carolyn Armstrong, Holly Weist, Dominic Weist, Matthew Weist; his mother-in-law, Dabareh Hiller and her husband Richard Hiller; a sister-in-law, Amanda Non and her husband Brian; and many nieces and nephews.
Kevin was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Donald G. Eroh.
A private graveside service will be held in Clinton Center Cemetery, Waymart.
Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward R. Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
Published in Tri-County Independent from Apr. 14 to May 14, 2020