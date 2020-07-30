1/1
Dr. Kurt Zeglen
Dr. Kurt Zeglen of Dunmore, PA died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 surrounded by family at Commonwealth Regional Hospital of Scranton after multiple battles with chronic ailments. He led a full life of hunting, fishing and skiing with no shortage of adversity to overcome.

Born in Philadelphia, PA on September 11, 1953, the son of Dr. Arthur and Lenore Zeglen. He graduated from Hahnemann University School of Medicine and practiced radiology throughout Pennsylvania until 2011.

Kurt left his family with magical memories of their vacations in Walt Disney World, one of his favorite places on Earth. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Zeglen; son and wife, Colin and Jessica Zeglen, daughter, Rachel Zeglen, step-daughter and husband, Kelly Russell-Gonsalves and Juan Gonsalves and their four children; brother and wife, Barry & Brenda Zeglen; brother, Lance Zeglen; sister and husband, Lisa & Jim Roegner; and sister, Karen Bates. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date for Kurt and his father.

Arrangements by Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge Street, Dunmore, PA.

Published in Tri-County Independent on Jul. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Albert P O'Donnell Funeral Home
2025 Green Ridge St
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 344-1819
