Laneta J. Fries
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Laneta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laneta J. Fries, 94, of Aldenville, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, May 30, 2020 at home. Her beloved husband, Robert Fries Sr. preceded her in death in 2013. They were married on June 3, 1950.

Born September 11, 1925 in Honesdale, she was the daughter of the late Bert and Iva (Stone) Kennedy.

Laneta was a member of the Aldenville Baptist Church. She also belonged to the Laurel Chapter #67 of the Eastern Star in Waymart.

Laneta loved her family and followed the three P's: Puzzles, Polka, and Pride in home. She was known for her lively, feisty sense of humor and infectious laughter, and was steadfast in routine and conviction. She lived in rare peace.

Laneta is survived by her son, Rev. Thomas Fries of Lancaster, PA; a daughter-in-law, Ginny Fries of Aldenville; two grandchildren, Erik R. Fries and his wife Paige of Lancaster, and Andrew B. Fries of Phoenix, AZ; three great-grandchildren: Kinsey, Delaney, and Teddy; and two sisters-in-law, Rose Kennedy, and Mary Fries Ryan.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Robert Fries, Jr. in 2012; and infant daughter Deborah in 1952, and her brothers and sisters: Claude Kennedy, Ruth McAndrew, Helen Mose, Dorothy Dorflinger, Mary Prince, and Burt Kennedy, Jr.

"God has brought me laughter, and everyone who hears about this will laugh with me." (Genesis 21:6; For Debby)

Due to current health regulations, services will be private.

Interment will be in Wheeler Hill Cemetery, Pleasant Mount.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Laneta's memory to Aldenville Baptist Church.

Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward R. Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved