Laneta J. Fries, 94, of Aldenville, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, May 30, 2020 at home. Her beloved husband, Robert Fries Sr. preceded her in death in 2013. They were married on June 3, 1950.
Born September 11, 1925 in Honesdale, she was the daughter of the late Bert and Iva (Stone) Kennedy.
Laneta was a member of the Aldenville Baptist Church. She also belonged to the Laurel Chapter #67 of the Eastern Star in Waymart.
Laneta loved her family and followed the three P's: Puzzles, Polka, and Pride in home. She was known for her lively, feisty sense of humor and infectious laughter, and was steadfast in routine and conviction. She lived in rare peace.
Laneta is survived by her son, Rev. Thomas Fries of Lancaster, PA; a daughter-in-law, Ginny Fries of Aldenville; two grandchildren, Erik R. Fries and his wife Paige of Lancaster, and Andrew B. Fries of Phoenix, AZ; three great-grandchildren: Kinsey, Delaney, and Teddy; and two sisters-in-law, Rose Kennedy, and Mary Fries Ryan.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Robert Fries, Jr. in 2012; and infant daughter Deborah in 1952, and her brothers and sisters: Claude Kennedy, Ruth McAndrew, Helen Mose, Dorothy Dorflinger, Mary Prince, and Burt Kennedy, Jr.
"God has brought me laughter, and everyone who hears about this will laugh with me." (Genesis 21:6; For Debby)
Due to current health regulations, services will be private.
Interment will be in Wheeler Hill Cemetery, Pleasant Mount.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Laneta's memory to Aldenville Baptist Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward R. Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
Born September 11, 1925 in Honesdale, she was the daughter of the late Bert and Iva (Stone) Kennedy.
Laneta was a member of the Aldenville Baptist Church. She also belonged to the Laurel Chapter #67 of the Eastern Star in Waymart.
Laneta loved her family and followed the three P's: Puzzles, Polka, and Pride in home. She was known for her lively, feisty sense of humor and infectious laughter, and was steadfast in routine and conviction. She lived in rare peace.
Laneta is survived by her son, Rev. Thomas Fries of Lancaster, PA; a daughter-in-law, Ginny Fries of Aldenville; two grandchildren, Erik R. Fries and his wife Paige of Lancaster, and Andrew B. Fries of Phoenix, AZ; three great-grandchildren: Kinsey, Delaney, and Teddy; and two sisters-in-law, Rose Kennedy, and Mary Fries Ryan.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Robert Fries, Jr. in 2012; and infant daughter Deborah in 1952, and her brothers and sisters: Claude Kennedy, Ruth McAndrew, Helen Mose, Dorothy Dorflinger, Mary Prince, and Burt Kennedy, Jr.
"God has brought me laughter, and everyone who hears about this will laugh with me." (Genesis 21:6; For Debby)
Due to current health regulations, services will be private.
Interment will be in Wheeler Hill Cemetery, Pleasant Mount.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Laneta's memory to Aldenville Baptist Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward R. Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jun. 3, 2020.