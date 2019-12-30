|
Born Laura Ann Livanavage on March 21, 1964 to Judith A (Jenkins) and Stephen W. Livanavage. Laurie passed away in her sleep only eight days after her much loved husband, Bryan Dauchert, died suddenly of complications from an illness on November 30, 2019.
Laurie graduated Wallenpaupack Area High School in 1982. She was a volunteer at the the" Worlds greatest " Lakeville Fire Company where she was Fireman ,Rescue Captain and Secretary for years.
Lu and Bryan were married and eventually built a beautiful home together next to her sister, Teri and Dave and their Mom and step dad, Boyd.
Lu loved "goofing' on her little sister. She had an absolutely brilliant and hilarious sense of humor, NEVER mean, just funny....But God bless ANYONE that messed with her baby sister .... Greatest big sis EVER!
Laurie had a dedicated career with the Wayne County 911 Center as a 911 telecommunicator and subsequently with the Pennsylvania State Police as a (PCO) Communications Officer until her retirement. She loved spending time in the sun at their pool, and anywhere with her favorite "boys", her son and grandson. They were the light of her life. She was a very gifted painter and loved animals, but especially German Shepherds and Mane Coon cats, most recently her dog Samson, and cat Allie.
Laurie and Bryan were 'family favorites'. They hosted parties and get togethers with friends and family making us all into one big family. They were always there for each other and their loved ones whenever they needed a hand. They will both be missed beyond measure. The only peace that shines through our own grief is knowing that they are together, hand in hand, forever.
Laurie was preceded in death by her mother, Judyth Tyler, Step-Father ,Joseph C Balanovich, Aunt, Gertrude "Trudy "Reinke, Father in law Terre Dauchert, Brother-in-Law, Francis P. Lonergan, Maternal grandparents Leonard and Revel Jenkins, and Paternal Grandparents Johanna and Stephen Livanavage Sr
She is survived by her beloved father, Stephen Livanavage, a much loved step-father, Boyd Tyler; her best friend and adored son,
Kyle E Schoebel and adored grandson Damian A. Schoebel, much loved sister, Teri (Lonergan) Miller and husband David J Miller; Niece Kimi Miller-Khouli and family; many loved step-siblings,Joseph C Balanovich jr, Moran Balanovich, Diane Balanovich, Kimber Tyler-Khoury, Cindi Tyler-Spuhler, Wayde Tyler, Randy Tyler and all of their much loved spouses, and our nieces,and nephews and Uncle James " UJ " Livanavage And Mother in law Margie Dauchert ,Sister and Brother in law ,Barbara
(Dauchert) Bob Goodman and family.
Lu and Bryan will be buried in the spring at Lakeville United Methodist Cemetery..Burial and Memorial Service will be held at that time, We will be sure to let all friends and family know the exact date as soon as one is available.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to her family to help off set final expenses 41 Poppy's Pond Drive
Hawley, Pa 18428.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Dec. 30, 2019