Lawrence E. "Bones" Freiermuth
Lawrence "Bones" E. Freiermuth 81 of Texas Township, passed away after a brief but valiant fight with cancer.

Bones is survived by his life long partner and love of his life Sandra and Daughter Lacy Freiermuth (Dale), brother David and wife Carol of Dade City, Fl,Nephews Dave and Don and niece Mary. Grandkids Autumn-Raine, Sebastian and Madison West, Great Grand Son (and name sake) Donovan Lawrence age 4.

He is preceded in death by, Son Kyle C. Freiermuth and parents Howard and Alma Freiermuth.

Bones lived a full life, working for Penndot for 28 years, selling used cars in his spare time, riding motorcycles and spending many racing seasons on the dirt track, Go #97. He also had a gift for socializing and would talk to anyone about anything.

He loved his family with all his heart and will be missed everyday....

A huge thank you to Wayne Memorial Hospice team (especially Karen RN) for all their help, love and support through out this journey and making it possible for dad to stay home.
I love you always Daddy....
Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home 1228 Main Street Honesdale, Pa.

Published in Tri-County Independent on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home
1228 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-0260
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 23, 2020
Bones was a good friend and a friend to everyone, he will be missed by all of us who had the privilege to have known him. May the Lord bless all of you .
David Seber
Friend
