1/1
Leland Gumble
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leland's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leland Gumble
Paupack - Leland Gumble, age 89, a lifelong resident of Paupack died Thursday, November 19, 2020 at home. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Harriet A. (Kratzer) Gumble. Born December 9, 1930, in Honesdale, he was the son of the late Leland Sr. and Anna (Seltzer) Gumble. He was a graduate of Hawley High School, Class of 1948.
Leland was the former President and second generation owner of Gumble Bros, Inc. in Tafton. He was a member of Paupack United Methodist Church where he served as past Treasurer of the Trustees. He was also Treasurer of the Paupack Cemetery Association. He was a Founding Member of the Wallenpaupack Medical Foundation and was a former Director of the Hawley Bank. He was a former member of Builders Mart of America and the Delaware Highlands Conservancy. Leland was also an avid skier, loved golfing and sailing and was a private small plane pilot.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Susan and Richard Campfield of Greentown; his son and daughter-in-law: Dana and Theresa Gumble of Honesdale; three grandchildren: Amanda Gumble, Christy Woerner and Jonathan Gumble; and two great grandchildren: Sophia and Olivia.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra Gelatt.
Private cremation will be held at Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel.
Memorials may be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611 or www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-County Independent from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Teeters' Funeral Chapel
505 Church Street
Hawley, PA 18428
(570) 226-3112
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Teeters' Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved