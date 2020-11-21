Leland Gumble
Paupack - Leland Gumble, age 89, a lifelong resident of Paupack died Thursday, November 19, 2020 at home. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Harriet A. (Kratzer) Gumble. Born December 9, 1930, in Honesdale, he was the son of the late Leland Sr. and Anna (Seltzer) Gumble. He was a graduate of Hawley High School, Class of 1948.
Leland was the former President and second generation owner of Gumble Bros, Inc. in Tafton. He was a member of Paupack United Methodist Church where he served as past Treasurer of the Trustees. He was also Treasurer of the Paupack Cemetery Association. He was a Founding Member of the Wallenpaupack Medical Foundation and was a former Director of the Hawley Bank. He was a former member of Builders Mart of America and the Delaware Highlands Conservancy. Leland was also an avid skier, loved golfing and sailing and was a private small plane pilot.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Susan and Richard Campfield of Greentown; his son and daughter-in-law: Dana and Theresa Gumble of Honesdale; three grandchildren: Amanda Gumble, Christy Woerner and Jonathan Gumble; and two great grandchildren: Sophia and Olivia.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra Gelatt.
Private cremation will be held at Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel.
Memorials may be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611 or www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org
.