|
|
Lesley Ann Ridgway (nie Rutledge) 62, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 after a long illness.
Lesley was the beloved wife of Edward James Ridgway; stepmother of Denise Ridgway, Edward Ridgway 4th and Kimberly Ridgway Fowkes; and step grandmother to Brody Fowkes.
She was born in Galilee, PA in 1957 to the late Lesley (Les)& Lucile (Rickrich) Rutledge who owned a general store in the area. Lesley was a department manager for Macy's and The Bon Ton. She graduated from IUP with a B.S. in Retail Management. She was a loyal disciple of our Lord Jesus Christ and a member of The Sherman Bible Chapel. Lesley was also a member of The Glory Lambs.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 3pm at Hennessey's Funeral Home, 78 Second St. Deposit, NY 13754.
The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Thursday from 11am to 3pm
Published in Tri-County Independent on Feb. 3, 2020