Linda Darling, 71, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 3, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. She is the daughter of the late Harry and Mary Post.



Linda was a woman of faith, and lived out that faith to all those around her. For 15 years she was known as "Miss Linda" to hundreds of children that attended Sonshine Daycare Centers in Hawley. Linda kept busy in her retirement by volunteering at the Pike County Prison in Women's Ministry, and volunteering at her church, Faith Christian Outreach Center, where she was a Minister. Prior to retiring, she worked at The Salvation Army Ladore Conference Center. Linda met her husband of 41 years, Frank Darling, while working together at Moore Business Forms.



They joined together their families of six children, and had a Brady Bunch of three girls and three boys. They now have 14 grandchildren and one great grandchild. Linda is survived by sisters Madeline Lucuski and husband Paul, and Dottie Davis and husband Joe, sister-in-law Dorothy Case, and brother-in-law Jim Darling.



Linda loved each one of her children and grandchildren deeply, and prayed for them daily. Children: Tammy and Gunny Jensen, Doug and Kim Orr, Michele and Pete Rapp, Maggie Hicks and finance Gene Kielar, Frank and Young Hee Darling, and Rob and Monique Orr. Grandchildren: Brooks, Lyndsey, Caleb and Derek Jensen; Neil, Valerie and Kaitlyn (Franks) Orr, Evan and Steven Rapp; Alex and Allyson Hicks; and Tyler, Tristan, and Holden Orr. Great grandchildren Lyla Grace Hicks (deceased) and Benjamin Holbert, along with a large extended family.



Although Linda will be missed dearly, we cherish that she is hearing the words "Well done good and faithful servant" by our Lord.



Linda was a faithful blood donor, and has helped save 54 lives with her donations to the American Red Cross. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate blood, or help someone in need.



The family would love to hear about your donation, or act of kindness in memory of Linda. The family would like to thank all of Linda's friends and family for their love and support during her illness. A special thanks goes out to the Wayne Memorial Home Health and Hospice nurses and aides and staff, especially Charlene Whitmore, RN and Meghan Spiegel, RN at Geisinger Scranton Cancer Center. A celebration of life will be held privately by the family.

