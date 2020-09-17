Lois C. Garrett, 85, Honesdale died September 14, 2020 at the Ellen Memorial Health Care Center, Honesdale after an illness. She is survived by her husband, William H. Garrett.



Born in South Canaan, daughter of the late Franklin and Emma Bidwell Chumard, she graduated from Lake Ariel High School and the Philadelphia General Nursing School. After school she returned to Wayne County and worked as an RN at Wayne Memorial Hospital for 27 years.



She then was employed by TriCounty Human Services Center in Honesdale until retirement. Throughout her life, she was a member of the Central United Methodist Church, Honesdale, the Order of the Eastern Star, and the Red Hat Ladies. After retirement, Lois enjoyed getting together with other retired nurses for luncheons. Lois liked crafts, specifically sewing and knitting and she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



In addition to her husband she is survived by her daughter, Joann Lamberton and her husband Bradley, Honesdale; son-in-law and daughter-in-law Clinton and Arline LaTourette, Honesdale; her brother Darryl Chumard and his wife Sally, Hamlin; three grandchildren: Kelly Moser and her husband Wesley, Boyertown, Adam LaTourette and his wife Emily, Honesdale and Justin Lamberton, Honesdale; 2 great-grandchildren: Ben and Levi Moser. She was preceded in death by brothers, Robert and Benjamin Chumard, and daughter Marion LaTourette.



The family would like to thank the staff of Ellen Memorial Health Care Center and Wayne Memorial Hospital for their care during Lois's illness.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wayne Memorial Hospital or to the donor's favorite charity.



Due to COVID-19 private services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 North Main St. Honesdale.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store