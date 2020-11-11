Lois Grace Linde, "Nanny", 96, of Honesdale, PA, passed peacefully at home on Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was the matriarch of the Linde family and although we all take comfort in knowing she is with her beloved husband Clare W. Linde, who preceded her in death in 1988, she will be greatly missed.



Lois was born in Jermyn, PA on September 9, 1924 and was the only child of Ruth and Edgar Neher. Although she grew up in the Depression, she chose to appreciate the life lessons she learned and often reflected positively about them. It was during this time that she learned how to cook, live frugally, and appreciate the simple things in life. These principles followed her through her lifetime.



She was a graduate of Jermyn High School and Lackawanna School of Business and earned an Associates Degree in Bookkeeping.



Lois married Clare W. Linde on July 29th 1944. He was the love of her life. The two were known for their dancing skills in their younger days and always spoke of their good times doing so with Juny and Ceta Williams. Clare was in the service when they first married and Nanny was proud of the fact that she travelled alone on a bus, across many states, to meet him at his base. She would tell us that it was "unusual for a young woman of my age to travel that far alone.



But to me, it was an adventure!". She always found employment because she had "excellent clerical skills" and it helped her to stay busy while he was away.



Eventually, Lois and CW settled in Honesdale, Pennsylvania and had a family of four children - Eric, Scott, Barbara and Andrea. An infant son, Gary, preceded them in death. As the wife of an airline pilot, Lois was accustomed to wearing many hats; mother, wife, housekeeper, cow wrangler, gardener, and cook. Once CW retired from Eastern Airlines, the dynamic duo jumped into their next adventure and started the family business, Linde Enterprises.



Nanny loved to talk about starting the business in their home and how she enjoyed keeping the books and maintaining relationships with the local community. After Clare's passing, Lois became an avid golfer at the Honesdale Golf Club and Woodloch Springs.



She consistently sought to surround herself with family and friends, often hosting Thursday afternoon cards at her kitchen table.

Anyone who knew Lois, knew that her family was her greatest joy. It was important to her to know what was going on in each of their lives - this included her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She never missed a birthday and always wanted to know what was going on in everyone's life. She loved to listen and was never shy about sharing her opinion.



Gathering around a meal or a cup of tea was how she enjoyed connecting with loved ones most. Her recipes will carry her legacy of love and warmth for many years and decades to come. Whether it was a polo match, football game or school accolade, she was always interested and let you know you mattered.



Lois is survived by a large family including son Eric Linde and wife MaryAnne of Honesdale; son Scott Linde of Wilkes-Barre; daughter Barbara Linde of Honesdale; and daughter Andrea Warren of Allentown; Grandchildren including Suzanne Atcavage and husband Stephen; Gary Linde and wife Valerie; Andrea Duffle and husband Bill; Kip Odell; Kristin Connolly and husband Ray; Sarah Simons and husband Curt; Erin Galeone and husband Roman, Emily Bold; Tyler Linde, Ryder Linde; Timothy Warren, Bradley Warren and wife Jackie, Rebecca Russell and husband Jeff, Daniel Warren; Great-Grandchildren including Megan, Amanda and Matthew Linde; Brielle Floyd and husband Corey, Alexandria Ebbert and husband Coulter and Christopher Mohn and wife Yvonne; Ashley and Alex Atcavage; Eric and Carter Odell; Brayden, Brody and Brennan Connolly; Zack, Sam and Kate Russell; Brooke and Jack Warren; Claire and Jonathan Warren, Camden Clauss; Great, great grandchild, Peyton Marie Floyd.



The family will host her viewing on Tuesday, November 10th from 10 am - 1 pm and dinner to honor and share memories of Lois from 4-6 pm - all are welcome. A venue is being set up on the lawn of her home at 263 Golf Hill Road, Honesdale, PA, with social distancing guidelines observed.



Funeral services will immediately follow her viewing, but will be private to her family. Lois was an avid reader, so in lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made in her memory to the Wayne County Public Library (WCPL), 1406 Main Street, Honesdale, PA, 18431.

