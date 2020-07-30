Lorraine E. Burke-Mosiniak, 61, of Lakewood, died on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Allied Services in Scranton. She is survived by her husband of 16 years, David Mosiniak. The couple married on March 17, 2004.
Born on July 24, 1959 in Queens, NY, she was the daughter of Thomas and Helen (Reed) Burke.
Lorraine was an adventurous person who enjoyed art, music, attending concerts and festivals. She was a big fan of Bruce Springsteen. She loved her dogs Lacey and Bailey and was a great supporter of the ASPCA.
A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she will be remembered as a selfless person always putting others before herself.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Jeremy Burke and wife Michelle of Burlington Flats, NY; her daughter Rebecca Mae Burke of West Pittston, PA and grandchildren Kiernan and Evelyn Burke.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 31st at Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale at 4 o'clock. The family
will receive friends for a memorial at 2, until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the ASPCA, www.aspca.org
or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org.