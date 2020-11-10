Lucille M. "Sissy" Holl, 91, of Honesdale, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Wayne Woodlands Manor in Waymart. She was preceded in death by her husband, Quinten Holl on July 26, 2019. The couple married on September 1, 1951.



Born on April 14, 1929 in Canaan Township, she was the daughter of the late Edward Sr. and Mary (Oberly) Magalski. She was raised on the family farm in Prompton until she married her husband, She was a graduate of Honesdale High School, class of 1947.



Over the years, Lucille worked at several local businesses as a bookkeeper. She retired from Suburban Propane.



She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Parish and its Altar and Rosary Society. She grew up attending St. Mary's Church in Waymart.



She was a 4-H leader for the Busy Young Homemakers. She also volunteered with the former Honesdale Volunteer Ambulance. Lucille was proud to make a difference in others lives by donating blood.



A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Lucille enjoyed cooking, sewing and quilting.



Surviving is her daughter Johnna Kuhn and husband Paul of Waymart; her son Lynn "Chip" Holl and wife Nancy of Prompton; her sisters Margaret Magalski and Dorothy Mikulewicz and husband Robert; sisters-in-law Alice and Carolyn Magalski; her grandchildren Ellen Kuhn, Dustin Holl, Laura Kuhn, Chase Holl and wife Tegan and Logan Holl; great grandchildren Lila and Declan Holl; several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her brothers Edward Jr. and James Magalski.



A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Mary Magdalen Church in Honesdale. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.



Memorial contributions can be made to the Wayne Woodlands Manor Activity Fund, 37 Woodlands Dr. Waymart, PA 18472.

