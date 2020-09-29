On Saturday, September 12, 2020, Mae M. Jensen, passed away at the age of 84.



Mae was born on August 14, 1936 in Callicoon, NY to Karl and Marion Osborne Hellmers. She was a bookkeeper at AmeriGas in Honesdale, Pa for 25 years. On April 18, 1959 she was married to Raymond C. Jensen who passed away in 2001. They raised 2 sons, Garry and Barry and a daughter, Karen.



Mae was a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by her 3 children, Garry Jensen ,Barry Jensen, and Karen Dixon; 7 grandsons, Joshua, Nicholas, Ryan, Andrew, Eric, Cody, and Timothy; a sister Helen and a brother Bob Hellmers.



Due to Covid-19 private services were held at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant funeral Home 1228 Main Street Honesdale, Pa



