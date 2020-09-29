1/1
Mae M. Jensen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Saturday, September 12, 2020, Mae M. Jensen, passed away at the age of 84.

Mae was born on August 14, 1936 in Callicoon, NY to Karl and Marion Osborne Hellmers. She was a bookkeeper at AmeriGas in Honesdale, Pa for 25 years. On April 18, 1959 she was married to Raymond C. Jensen who passed away in 2001. They raised 2 sons, Garry and Barry and a daughter, Karen.

Mae was a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by her 3 children, Garry Jensen ,Barry Jensen, and Karen Dixon; 7 grandsons, Joshua, Nicholas, Ryan, Andrew, Eric, Cody, and Timothy; a sister Helen and a brother Bob Hellmers.

Due to Covid-19 private services were held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant funeral Home 1228 Main Street Honesdale, Pa

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home
1228 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-0260
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved