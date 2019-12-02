|
|
Mae R. Davis, 84, of Pleasant Mount died Friday, November 29, 2019 at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore, Pa. She was married to the late Lawrence E. Davis.
Mae was born in Carbondale on July 16, 1935. She was the daughter of the late William and Mildred McCusker Schriefer. Mae graduated from Pleasant Mount Vocational School in 1953, and Wayne Commercial School in 1954. Mae and Lawrence were married December 2, 1954.
She was a member of the Pleasant Mount United Methodist Church and served on a few church boards. She also previously taught Vacation Bible School for many years. Mae was former president and secretary of United Methodist Women, former secretary on the Ladies Auxiliary and a lifelong member of the Pleasant Mount Emergency Services including Belmont Corners Fire Company. Mae was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Northeast Pennsylvania Federation.
Mae will be remembered as a kind and gentle person who was an active volunteer helper at many events in her area. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother and remembered all her family's birthdays.
Mae is survived by her children, Robert L. Davis and his wife Eileen of Pleasant Mount, William E. Davis and his wife Kathleen of Milton, Pa, Daniel E. Davis, Sr. and his companion Denise Clegg of Pleasant Mount, Michael A. Davis, Sr. and his wife Elizabeth of Towanda, Pa, and Debra I. Czapnik and her husband Kurt of Lakewood, Pa; 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Pleasant Mount United Methodist Church . Friends may visit the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 North Main Street, Honesdale on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 3:00-6:00 PM.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Dec. 2, 2019