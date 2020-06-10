Margaret "Marge" Bakker, age 89, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Honesdale.



Mrs. Bakker was born September 5, 1930 in Paterson, NJ and was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Nellie (Beverslus) Groenewal. She was predeceased by her husband, Johann (Joe) Bakker in 2007.



She was the former co-owner of Bakker Marine.



She is survived by three sons: Nicholas Bakker of Hawley, Danny Bakker of Lords Valley, PA and David Bakker of CA and several grand and great grandchildren.



Cremation was at Lake Region Crematory in Lake Ariel, PA.



Arrangements by Teeters' Funeral Chapel, 505 Church St., Hawley, PA 18428

