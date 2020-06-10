Margaret "Marge" Bakker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret "Marge" Bakker, age 89, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Honesdale.

Mrs. Bakker was born September 5, 1930 in Paterson, NJ and was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Nellie (Beverslus) Groenewal. She was predeceased by her husband, Johann (Joe) Bakker in 2007.

She was the former co-owner of Bakker Marine.

She is survived by three sons: Nicholas Bakker of Hawley, Danny Bakker of Lords Valley, PA and David Bakker of CA and several grand and great grandchildren.

Cremation was at Lake Region Crematory in Lake Ariel, PA.

Arrangements by Teeters' Funeral Chapel, 505 Church St., Hawley, PA 18428

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Teeters' Funeral Chapel
505 Church Street
Hawley, PA 18428
(570) 226-3112
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved