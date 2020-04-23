|
Margaret Mary "Peggy" White, 87, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side. Born in South Orange, N.J., daughter of the late Beatrice (Gilpin) and Ned White, she grew up in Waymart, PA before settling into Manville 60 years ago.
Peggy was a dedicated Registered Nurse for 48 years at St. Peter's University Hospital. The only thing she loved more than her career was taking care of her family. Watching her family grow brought so much joy to her life.
Besides her parents, Peggy is predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert L. White, with whom she joined hands in marriage in 1958; and her brother, Robert P. White.
Peggy leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving children, Lynn and her husband Andy Lazar, Lori and her husband Mark Foster, Robert and his wife Susan White, and Roger White; cherished sister, Nancy Fobes; eleven adored grandchildren, Bob and Marie Lazar and fiancé John Bannan, Melissa and husband Robert Stroud, Ben and wife Suzie and Katie Foster, Ian, Colin and Liam White, and Zayne, Quinn, and Alanna White; and six precious great grandchildren, Jo, Hunter, Ellis, Charlie, Nate and Ayda.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835. A celebration of Peggy's life will be planned at a future date.
To send condolences to the family or sign an online guest book visit: www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made in Margaret's name to at www.heart.org or Catholic Charities at www.catholiccharitiesusa.org.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Apr. 23, 2020