Margaret Ruth Dame, 72, of Hawley, died on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at home. She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Dame.
Born on October 28, 1947 in Lords Valley, she was the daughter of the late Nelson and Ethel (Jones) Kingston. She was a graduate of Wallenpaupack High School and later worked as a receptionist at several doctor offices. Margaret enjoyed doing cross stitch, needle point and working on puzzles.
Margaret was an incredibly loving mother and grandmother. Following her retirement, she got do what she wanted most, spending time with her family.
Surviving is her son Brian C. Martin and wife Valerie of Glenmoore, PA; her daughters Lisa Martin of Hawley and Lauren Mercado and husband Joe of Olyphant; her brother Thomas Kingston of Blooming Grove; sisters Catherine Kingston, Judy Broncatello and husband John and Rebecca Alday and husband Jim all of New Jersey and Lori VanDunk and Ethel Kingston both of Simpson. Also surviving are her grandchildren Tyler Brexel, JT Martin, Devon Brexel, Tori Martin and Max Mercado.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Kristina Lynn Dame; brothers Nelson and William Kingston and her sister Ruth Wargo.
Following cremation, her family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 5th at Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale, 4 to 7. A memorial service will be held at 7 pm.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Feb. 4, 2020