1/1
Margaret "Maggie" Schaffer
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret "Maggie" Schaffer Haase was born May 5, 1946 and came fully into the Kingdom of God on July 15th, 2020. Her life and works will be remembered by her husband Fred, her children Tammy Gasker (h. Richard) and Alfred Haase (w. Ruth Anne), her four grandchildren: Jake, Richard, Kristian Gasker, and Ben Haase, her older brother George Shaffer, many nieces and nephews, many grand nieces and nephews, some great-grand nieces and nephews, as well as all the people whose lives she touched and made better during her 74 years of physical life.

Maggie loved helping people, it could be personally, through volunteering, giving advice, or helping a friend forget what was bothering them. She was an extremely hard worker, whether it was working for Wal-mart, in a factory, or volunteering at church as a youth leader, the Lady's Auxiliary, PTA events while her children were in school, or just helping individuals.

If cooking is a spiritual gift, then Maggie had it. She was quick to try new things, be that a new recipe, a new machine at work, or flying for the first time when she was 60 years old to visit her grandson in Kentucky.

To honor her and her memory the family asks that instead of sending flowers, do something to make someone else's life a little better. Talk to a stranger. Bring someone a meal. Give someone an ear to talk to who needs it. Especially, volunteer for something because there is one less worker now. If you want to make a donation to the Beach Lake Fire Company, please put "in honor of Maggie Haase" in the memo line.

Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home 1228 Main Street Honesdale, Pa.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home
1228 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-0260
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved