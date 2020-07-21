Margaret "Maggie" Schaffer Haase was born May 5, 1946 and came fully into the Kingdom of God on July 15th, 2020. Her life and works will be remembered by her husband Fred, her children Tammy Gasker (h. Richard) and Alfred Haase (w. Ruth Anne), her four grandchildren: Jake, Richard, Kristian Gasker, and Ben Haase, her older brother George Shaffer, many nieces and nephews, many grand nieces and nephews, some great-grand nieces and nephews, as well as all the people whose lives she touched and made better during her 74 years of physical life.



Maggie loved helping people, it could be personally, through volunteering, giving advice, or helping a friend forget what was bothering them. She was an extremely hard worker, whether it was working for Wal-mart, in a factory, or volunteering at church as a youth leader, the Lady's Auxiliary, PTA events while her children were in school, or just helping individuals.



If cooking is a spiritual gift, then Maggie had it. She was quick to try new things, be that a new recipe, a new machine at work, or flying for the first time when she was 60 years old to visit her grandson in Kentucky.



To honor her and her memory the family asks that instead of sending flowers, do something to make someone else's life a little better. Talk to a stranger. Bring someone a meal. Give someone an ear to talk to who needs it. Especially, volunteer for something because there is one less worker now. If you want to make a donation to the Beach Lake Fire Company, please put "in honor of Maggie Haase" in the memo line.



