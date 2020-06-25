Margaret Y. Snyder, of Honesdale, died on Thursday, June 18, 2020, after a brief illness. She had been in declining health for some time but remained resolutely independent almost to the end.



Margaret was born in 1930, in Braman, PA, to Coe F. Young and Dorothy Layton Young. She attended one-room schools in Braman and Equinunk, and graduated from Hancock Central High School as Valedictorian of the Class of 1949. She completed a secretarial course at Central City Business Institute in Syracuse, NY, having saved her summer wages from jobs at local boarding houses and the Hotel at Camp Equinunk to pay the tuition. She worked as a mother's helper for a family in the Syracuse area while at CCBI for her room and board.



In 1950, Margaret married C. Lynn Snyder, who predeceased her in 2004. Together they made their home in Equinunk and vicinity for over 50 years. In 2003 they moved to Honesdale, where Margaret has lived in the little house she loved ever since. They enjoyed traveling to various parts of the US and Canada, visited England and Scotland, took a Caribbean cruise, but had the most fun on their vacations in Maine and winters in Florida.



Margaret's business career included positions as clerk and Acting Postmaster of the U. S. Post Office in Equinunk in the 1950s; bookkeeper for Bisbee Lumber Company in Hancock; legal secretary for a local attorney; and secretary, administrative assistant, assistant cashier, and ultimately Vice President of the First National Bank of Hancock and its successors. Following her retirement from the bank in 1981, she pursued a second career as a salesperson for Klimchok Real Estate in Hancock, earning her license to appraise real estate, which she continued to do independently for several years. She finally retired in 1994, but as recently as 2005, she occasionally performed temporary office duties at Wayne Bank and Rutherford Law Offices in Honesdale.



Always active in community affairs, Margaret was a longtime member of the Equinunk United Methodist church, serving as Sunday School teacher and Superintendent, as well as treasurer for the Equinunk Charge, and volunteer at church functions. She was subsequently an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Hancock, serving that congregation as treasurer. She was a life member, director, officer, and member of the Heritage Committee of the Equinunk Historical Society; volunteered at the Wayne County Public Library; served on the Preservation Committee of the Wayne County Historical Society; and, as a member of the Wayne Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, worked in the hospital gift shop and "The Other Shop".



Margaret loved multi-generational reunions of family and friends. Christmas parties and Memorial Day picnics where her siblings and their families gathered were highlights of her year. She regularly attended the Rauner family reunion and the annual gathering of former students of the Braman School. Together with her classmates and good friends Norma Cook and Edythe Benson, she organized get-togethers of the HCS Class of 1949 for many years, often hosting the group in her own home for a little extra celebration following the annual HCS Alumni Banquet. Margaret's home-cooked meals and baked goods were phenomenal. Family feasts always featured her apple pie and potato salad; her chicken pot pie was a particular favorite of the younger crowd. Deer camp will not be the same without her famous chili. In recent years she kept her next-door neighbors in Honesdale supplied with cherry pies and chocolate chip cookies in exchange for yard work. She loved going out to lunch with her friends, singly or in groups, and looked forward to regular luncheon meetings of the "No-Hatters."



In addition to her parents and her husband, Margaret was predeceased by sisters and brothers, Ada Bauer, Dorothy Hathaway, Vera Hoover, Madelyn Houghtaling, Horace Young, Everett Young and their respective spouses, and Edgar Young. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Snyder Koons and husband Craig; son John H. Snyder and wife Kathy; granddaughters Dr. Laura E. Koons and husband Dr. Michael Greenage, NoraLee Snyder Hall and husband Christopher; grandson Lynn M. Snyder and wife Jenn; her three beloved great-granddaughters, to whom she was known (at her own request) as Ol' Granny; sister-in-law Jacqueline Young; and nieces and nephews. We will all find life strange and sadly different without her.



Services will be private, with burial at Hillcrest Cemetery in Galilee, PA. Arrangements have been entrusted to Henderson-Biedekapp Funeral Chapel, Hancock, NY. In lieu of the usual visitation, friends are encouraged to write down their favorite memories of time spent with Margaret and to share them with the family through whatever means of communication is most convenient for them.



Memorial donations may be sent to the Equinunk Historical Society, PO Box 41, Equinunk, PA, 18417, or the Wayne County Public Library, 1406 N. Main St., Honesdale, PA, 18431.



Arrangements by Henderson-Biedekapp Funeral Chapel, Hancock.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store