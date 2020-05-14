|
|
Margery Louise (Malloy) Killian, 63, of Nescopeck, and formerly of Honesdale, died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, David R. Killian. The couple married on July 16, 1982.
Born on October 7, 1956 in Honesdale, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Edna Allenbacher Malloy. She was a graduate of Honesdale High School.
Over the years, Margery held many different jobs in the Honesdale and Bloomsburg areas. Having a soft spot in her heart for animals, Margery recently enjoyed taking care of her cats and strays. She also enjoyed the theatre and attending shows. Curious of her ancestry, she enjoyed genealogy and working on her family tree. She enjoyed target shooting and had a Federal Firearms License. Most of all, Margery loved traveling and spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her brothers John R. Malloy and wife Rachel, William W. Malloy and wife Ellen all of
Honesdale and Joseph Gary Malloy of Harrisburg; a sister Kathleen Vanderwell and husband Gerritt of Honesdale; sister-in-law Mary Killian of Florida; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother James W. Malloy and a nephew Robert Malloy.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.
Published in Tri-County Independent on May 14, 2020