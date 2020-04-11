|
Maria Ramona (Kropf) McDonnell, age 66, of Lake Ariel, died peacefully at home on Friday, April 10, 2020. She resided with her loving and committed husband of 15 years, Tom McDonnell.
The oldest of five daughters, Marie was born to Helen (Hiris) Kropf and Fred Kropf, Jr., in Wayne Memorial Hospital on November 17, 1953. Marie was raised in Hawley and graduated as valedictorian from Wallenpaupack Area High School in 1971.
Throughout her high-school and college years, Marie worked part-time at Woodloch Pines Resort cherishing her much-loved memories of waitressing with friends and co-workers. In 1975, Marie graduated from Marywood University with a Bachelor's degree in education. Marie was employed for 38 years as Director of Wayne County Job Training until her retirement in 2017. Her dedication and commitment to the people she served during her career will be long remembered.
Marie's selfless love and service to family, friends and community was evidenced in all that she did. As a member of St. Thomas Moore R.C. Church, Lake Ariel, PA, she served as a Faith Formation teacher for many years. Marie was a participant in weekly prayer devotion at the Eucharistic Chapel of St. John the Evangelist Church, Honesdale, PA. An avid reader, Marie was a member of the book club, and also served as a hospice volunteer. She served as a Committee Woman for Wayne County Republicans and was a long-time volunteer for the . Marie was an ardent proponent of pro-life and was a participant in the March for Life in Washington, D.C. Tom and Marie shared a love for travel and were grateful for their opportunity to visit Israel, Vietnam, and many states within our country.
Marie is survived by her three sons and two daughter: Ronald Weinberger and his wife, Christina, Honesdale; Richard Weinberger and Christine, Honesdale; Robert Weinberger, Honesdale; Katherine Neuman and her husband, Nathan, Summerville, SC; and Kelly Thompson and her husband, James, 29 Palms, CA. Marie also leaves behind 12 grandchildren and her 4 sisters: Helen Winkelblech, Hawley; Stephanie Gilbert and husband, Richard, Beach Lake; Margaret Gocek and husband, Louis, Peckville; and Diana Byers and husband, Ken, Hawley.
The hallmark of Marie's life was her love of God and dedication and commitment to her husband, sisters, children, grandchildren, and extended family. When called upon for help or advice, nothing was ever "too much." Her willingness to serve others was a testimony to her faith and the sincere and uncompromising love she had for her family, friends, and all who knew her. Marie, we thank you for your love and steadfast commitment to our family. You will be greatly missed!
Our deepest gratitude and appreciation goes to Fr. Stephen Stavoy, Fr. William Langan, Fr. Christopher Sahd, and the nurses of Traditional Hospice for their compassionate, spiritual, and loving care of Marie during her time of illness.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and under the care and direction of James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Thomas Moore R.C. Church, Lake Ariel, PA.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Apr. 11, 2020