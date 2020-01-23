|
Maria Schemitz, 90, of Beach Lake, died Tuesday at home following an illness. Her husband of 64 years, Rudolf Schemitz died in 2013.
Born on November 11, 1929 in Austria, she was the daughter of the late Karl and Hilda Loy Peitler. Maria enjoyed cooking and gardening.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be missed by her family.
Surviving are her daughters Anna Vlacich and her husband Jerry of Honesdale and Linda Pontosky and her husband Donald of Lake Ariel; her son Rudy Schemitz and his wife Francine of Beach Lake; sisters Hilda Sehne of Dalton and Annie Peitler of Beach Lake; a brother Hubert Peitler of Beach Lake; 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Tara Pontosky and her brother John Peitler.
Very special thanks to our Hospice nurses Charlene, Amanda, Margaret. We cannot Thank You enough for the care you gave our mom and the strength you gave us to care for our mom at the end of her life!
Private cremation took place at Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.
In lieu of the flowers, the family requests that in Maria's honor you perform an Act of Kindness, "Pay it forward", or make a contribution to the .
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jan. 23, 2020