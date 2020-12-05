Marie Gumble
Paupack - Marie K. Gumble, age 91, of Paupack passed away peacefully at home Friday, December 4, 2020.
Mrs. Gumble was born November 28, 1929 in Hawley, and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Kathyrn (Shipano) Corcoran. She was a graduate of Hawley High School, Class of 1947.
She was predeceased by her husband, Earl C. Gumble in 2009 and two brothers Johnny and Jim Corcoran.
Marie was a seamstress and owner of Marie's Custom Draperies. She loved playing cards every Friday afternoon with the ladies and crocheting endless hats for Jordan and his friends. She enjoyed reading and made weekly trips to the Hawley Library. Most importantly, she was a lifelong Mets fan.
She is survived by three daughters: Diane Buscarini of Daleville, Terri and her husband Kevin Brown of Paupack, and Sandy and her husband Phil Lamberton of Paupack; three grandchildren: Michael Buscarini, Jacqueline Barnabei and Jordan Brown; three great grandchildren, Luca, Jonah and Emilia; one sister: Rose Winkler of Hawley; one brother: Daniel Corcoran of Hawley; and several nieces and nephews.
There are no public services at this time. Cremation will be at Lake Region Crematory in Lake Ariel.
Memorials may be made to Hawley Public Library, 103 Main Ave., Hawley, PA 18428.
Arrangements were made by Teeters' Funeral Chapel, Inc., 505 Church St., Hawley, PA 18428. For additional information or to leave a condolence, please visit www.TeetersFuneralChapel.com
.