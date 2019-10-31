|
Marie W. Floyd, 81, of Honesdale passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Ellen Memorial Health Care Center after an illness. Her husband, Ralph Floyd, preceded her in death in 2000.
Born August 29, 1938 in Honesdale, she was the daughter of the late Leslie & Mildred (Patterson) Walter.
Marie worked for many years at Kretschmer's Gift Shop in Honesdale. She was a member of the Wayne Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Marie enjoyed summers at Lake Wallenpaupack and many winters in Fort Lauderdale, FL
She is survived by four children: Robert Floyd and his wife Lori of Cicero, NY, James Floyd and his wife Betty of Durham, NC, Bonnie Werner and her husband T.J. of Honesdale, and Jeffery Floyd and his wife Tracey of Cornelius, NC; fifteen grandchildren: Ryan, Lauren, Eric, Erin, Taylor, Lea Ann, Laurel, Terry, Carlyn, Emma, Rebekah, Chloe, Phoebe, Scott and Corey; and a daughter-in-law, Christina Floyd: 2 great-grandchildren; Benjamin and Elliott.
Marie was also preceded in death by a son, Daniel Floyd; and a brother, Richard Walter.
Friends may visit on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 5-8 PM in the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 North Main Street, Honesdale, PA 18431.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Private burial will be in East Dyberry Cemetery, Honesdale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marie's memory to the AlzheimersFoundation.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Oct. 31, 2019