Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hessling Funeral Home
428 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-1190
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Contorno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion H. Contorno

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion H. Contorno Obituary
Marion H. Contorno of Honesdale died on Monday evening, May 11, 2020 at Regional Hospital of Scranton after being stricken with an illness.

Born in Hicksville, NY, daughter of the late Philip and Helen McGunnigle, she worked for Katz Factory for several years.

Surviving are a daughter Valerie Contorno and husband Jack Kleinbauer, Archbald, PA; sons, Phillip and wife, Deborah, Hammond, LA; Steven and wife Linda, Castle Rock, CO; and Thomas and wife, Melissa, Greenfield Township. Brother Philip McGunnigle; sisters Audrey Regan, and Evelyn Bowler; 18 Grandchildren, and several Great-Grandchildren.

Marion was preceded in death by a son Michael Curtis; Grandson Justin Kellachow; and sister Lorraine Heylmann.
A private service for the immediate family will be held at the Hessling Funeral Home in Honesdale, PA.

The family would like to thank the staff of Aventura at Creekside for the kindness and compassionate care they provided Marion over the past several months.
Published in Tri-County Independent on May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hessling Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -