Marion H. Contorno of Honesdale died on Monday evening, May 11, 2020 at Regional Hospital of Scranton after being stricken with an illness.
Born in Hicksville, NY, daughter of the late Philip and Helen McGunnigle, she worked for Katz Factory for several years.
Surviving are a daughter Valerie Contorno and husband Jack Kleinbauer, Archbald, PA; sons, Phillip and wife, Deborah, Hammond, LA; Steven and wife Linda, Castle Rock, CO; and Thomas and wife, Melissa, Greenfield Township. Brother Philip McGunnigle; sisters Audrey Regan, and Evelyn Bowler; 18 Grandchildren, and several Great-Grandchildren.
Marion was preceded in death by a son Michael Curtis; Grandson Justin Kellachow; and sister Lorraine Heylmann.
A private service for the immediate family will be held at the Hessling Funeral Home in Honesdale, PA.
The family would like to thank the staff of Aventura at Creekside for the kindness and compassionate care they provided Marion over the past several months.
Published in Tri-County Independent on May 14, 2020