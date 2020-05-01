|
|
Marita Andrewski, 66, of Canaan Township, passed away at Wayne Memorial Hospital on April 24, 2020. Born in Hoboken, NJ to the late Rita (Connole) and Joseph Andrewski, Marita and her family later moved to Narrowsburg, NY where she graduated from Narrowsburg High School. She was employed at Moore Business Forms in Honesdale when she met her lifelong companion of 40 years, Mark Racht.
A lover of animals, Marita spent her life caring for her menagerie of dogs, cats and birds. A true member of the 60's generation, Marita enjoyed sharing stories of coming of age in the 60's and 70's. She will be missed.
Surviving are her lifetime companion, Mark Racht, nephews Nick and Shane Andrewski, sister-in-law, Priscilla Andrewski, and Mark's siblings, Bill, Bob, Charlie, Julie and Molly, and their families, and her beloved dog, Gizmo. Marita was preceded in death by her brother, Mark Andrewski. Arrangements are private.
Published in Tri-County Independent on May 1, 2020