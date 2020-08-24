1/
Mark L. Harrie
Mark L. Harrie, 57, of Equinunk, died on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Wayne Memorial Hospital.

Born on October 1, 1962 in Callicoon, NY, he is the son of Marion Taft Harrie of Equinunk and the late Willard "Leroy" Harrie. For many years Mark worked in logging before being injured on the job.

Mark always enjoyed tinkering, especially on his snowmobile. He also enjoyed hunting. He looked forward to visits to the Galloway farm and with other neighbors.

In addition to his mother, Mark is survived by his brother Luke Harrie and wife Roseanna of Pleasant Mount and his nephew Luke and niece Amanda.

He was preceded in death by his brother Fred Baker.

As per his request, there will be no funeral services. Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.

Published in Tri-County Independent on Aug. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hessling Funeral Home
428 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-1190
